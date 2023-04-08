CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 0.7 %

CECO stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $433.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $171,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,015.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $171,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,015.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Nuggihalli sold 12,115 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $178,696.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

