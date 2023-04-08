CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Tops $69.40 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and $2.88 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,090.09 or 0.99987843 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0859068 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,192,636.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

