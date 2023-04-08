Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00337901 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,024,045 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

