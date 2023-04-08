Celo One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.97 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $336.97 million and $20.97 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,976,084 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

Celo’s mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

