Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326 in the last three months. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cerus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 60.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.