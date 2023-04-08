CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Lowered by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

CF traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $71.46. 2,295,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

