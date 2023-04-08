Chainbing (CBG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,217.73

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $700.30 million and $8,217.73 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 47% against the dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

