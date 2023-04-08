Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $200.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

