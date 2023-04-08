Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $196.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.23. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.