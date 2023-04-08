Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,355,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,574,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

