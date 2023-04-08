Citigroup Begins Coverage on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,929,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 367,672 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

