Citigroup Cuts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $23.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Natixis bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NOV by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

