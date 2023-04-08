Citigroup Trims Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Target Price to $16.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.57.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Stock Down 0.5 %

CLLS stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.