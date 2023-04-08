City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

