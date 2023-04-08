City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.