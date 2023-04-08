City Holding Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

