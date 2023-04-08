City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.