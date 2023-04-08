City Holding Co. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $254.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

