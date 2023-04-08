City Holding Co. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 265,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

