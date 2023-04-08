City Holding Co. Has $26.28 Million Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. City accounts for 4.9% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. City Holding Co. owned 1.90% of City worth $26,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,649,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in City by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 624,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

City Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $88.89 on Friday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. City’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Featured Stories

