City Holding Co. Purchases 2,925 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 193,984 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,599,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.