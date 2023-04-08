City Holding Co. Sells 638 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

