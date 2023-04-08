Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,270 ($28.19) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCH. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,293 ($28.48) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,297 ($28.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,115.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,009.17. The firm has a market cap of £8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,316.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.72) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,298.39). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 626 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,096 and sold 100,675 shares valued at $219,858,366. Insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

