Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Comcast stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

