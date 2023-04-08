Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Activity

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,359,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,060,212. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

About Comcast

Get Rating

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

