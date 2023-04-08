Compound Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.85 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Compound has a total market cap of $305.46 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $42.03 or 0.00150412 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.33256612 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 341 active market(s) with $19,790,571.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

