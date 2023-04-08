Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

CTG opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

