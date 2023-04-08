Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.73.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

