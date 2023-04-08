Conflux Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $136.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,954.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00321942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00566413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00072884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00442680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,743,854 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,781,516,559.199946 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37540642 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $130,803,245.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.