Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.10. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

