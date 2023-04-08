Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,407,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

