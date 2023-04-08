Contrasting Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) & Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Smart Sand and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Smart Sand presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Smart Sand has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Sand and Centrus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $255.74 million 0.31 -$700,000.00 ($0.02) -86.46 Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.49 $52.20 million $3.38 8.85

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand -0.27% -0.29% -0.19% Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99%

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Smart Sand on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

