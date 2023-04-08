Contrasting Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $7.18 billion N/A -$1.49 billion N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.38 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.42

Spirit Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV engages in the provision of scheduled passenger air transportation services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other. The Network segment includes air transport of passengers and cargo activities. The Maintenance segment offers maintenance services including engine, component, and airfare maintenance. The Leisure segment provides charter flights and scheduled flights. The Other segment caters and handles services to third-party airlines and clients around the world. The company was founded on October 7, 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

