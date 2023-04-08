CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading Down 56.2%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 56.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 29,504 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

CooTek (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CooTek (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) by 968.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 37.91% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

