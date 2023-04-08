Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 271,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 37,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,304,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $202.72. The stock has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 916.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,784 shares of company stock worth $9,274,601. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

