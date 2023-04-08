COTI Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $65.30 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COTI has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.

The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts.

COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

