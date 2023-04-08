Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $16,436.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,436.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $17,300.07.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $17,954.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,148 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $16,921.52.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Margaret Chow sold 1,147 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,058.00.

Couchbase Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BASE opened at $13.92 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $634.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

