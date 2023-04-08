Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $16,436.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,436.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 16th, Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $17,300.07.
  • On Thursday, March 2nd, Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $17,954.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,148 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $16,921.52.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Margaret Chow sold 1,147 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,058.00.

Couchbase Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BASE opened at $13.92 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $634.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

