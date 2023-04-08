Covenant (COVN) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $24.92 million and $12,532.08 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

