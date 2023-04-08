Cowa LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cowa LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Antero Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Antero Resources Company Profile

NYSE:AR traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $23.48. 4,199,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,858. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

