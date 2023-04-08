Cowa LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 152.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.3% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.22. 6,623,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,927. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

