Cowa LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Cowa LLC cut its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOG. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 671,052 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 554,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,044,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,544. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.