Cowa LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cowa LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,813. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

