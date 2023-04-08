Cowa LLC Has $469,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cowa LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,749,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997,014. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

