Cowa LLC Sells 207 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cowa LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.