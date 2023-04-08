Cowa LLC Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cowa LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,255 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. 3,177,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,005. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.