Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Crane NXT Stock Performance
CXT opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $123.78.
About Crane NXT
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane NXT (CXT)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.