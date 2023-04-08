Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $123.78.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

