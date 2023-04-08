Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXTGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $123.78.

About Crane NXT

(Get Rating)

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.