Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Shares Down 0.6%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 81,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

