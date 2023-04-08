CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. CRH has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CRH

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CRH by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,774,000 after acquiring an additional 803,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CRH by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,465,000 after acquiring an additional 590,914 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $12,212,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 217,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.