Critical Analysis: Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 6 0 0 1.86 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.96%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Victory Oilfield Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $124.47 billion 0.56 $36.62 billion $5.60 1.91 Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 6.11 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29.42% 44.48% 18.03% Victory Oilfield Tech -6.57% N/A -11.01%

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield energy technology products. It operates through the Hardband Services segment, which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion. The company was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

