Critical Comparison: Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Venus Acquisition and Computer Programs and Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs and Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.29%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% Computer Programs and Systems 4.86% 14.20% 7.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Computer Programs and Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems $326.65 million 1.36 $15.56 million $1.08 28.38

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Venus Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The EHR segment is involved in the Evident and AHT and offers comprehensive acute and post-acute care EHR solutions and related services for community hospitals, their physician clinics, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities. The Patient Engagement segment refers to comprehensive patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions through Get Real Health to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.

